Kentucky Police arrest Corbin man, mother for attempting to sell child at a gas station

CORBIN, Ky. (WATE) – A man and woman are facing charges after Kentucky State Police say one of them was trying to sell a child at a convenience store.

The Kentucky State Police say Harry Day tried to sell the child for $2,500 on Monday, Aug. 16, at the Speedy Mart. Troopers were able to locate Day after a description and license plate were given by witnesses.

KSP was able to locate the child at the mother’s residence. While at the home, troopers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Day and the mother, Gertrude Henson, admitted to using drugs earlier in the day.

Day was charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under the age of 18 and DUI. Henson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

