SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Keurig Dr Pepper will continue its development of a coffee roasting and manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County.

The company plans to invest $100 million and create an estimated 250 jobs by 2027 in addition to the 4380 million already invested and 155 jobs currently at this location.

“Keurig Dr Pepper’s expansion of its Spartanburg County facility exemplifies how South Carolina’s strong economic climate supports continued development,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “Our state is grateful to be home to one of Keurig Dr Pepper’s six U.S. coffee roasting facilities and for the 250 additional jobs this project provides.”

Keurig Dr Pepper is currently located at 6135 Anderson Mill Road in Moore.

This project is an extension of a tiered, phased build of the facility which broke ground in 2019 but the project timeline was altered due to COVID-19.

This location will specialize in making coffee roasting and packaging for K-Cup pods for use in Keurig brewers.

