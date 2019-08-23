KFC debuting new menu item

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– KFC is debuting a their new menu item, the Mac and Cheese Bowl featuring fried popcorn chicken.

The item will be added to the chain’s $5 fill up menu on August 26.

For those on the wild side, there is also a Nashville Hot Chicken version.

While Mac and Cheese is nothing new for KFC, this comes just weeks after Chick-Fil-A added their new Mac and Cheese dish to menus.

The addition also comes during a social media debate between Chick-Fil-A and Popeye’s about who has the best chicken sandwich.

