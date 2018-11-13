KFC now selling chicken and waffles
(KRON/CNN) - You may have tried an upscale brunch favorite--chicken and waffles.
It's a popular salty-sweet mix of fried chicken paired with maple-syrup covered waffles.
Now, it's no longer just a fancy menu item.
Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing its own version of chicken and waffles.
It includes the Colonel's extra crispy chicken atop a Belgian-style, sugar-coated waffle.
The company says it's at a price just about anyone can afford.
But it's only available for a limited time--from now until the end of the year.
