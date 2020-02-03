KFC testing plant-based chicken at nearly 100 locations nationwide

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you’re looking for a meatless meal option on-the-go, KFC has a new plant-based fried chicken for you to try.

Starting Monday, the fast-food chain has Beyond Fried Chicken available at nearly 100 locations nationwide.

During a testing of the vegan chicken last summer in Atlanta, KFC sold out of it in just hours.

The Beyond Chicken comes in nuggets or a four to 12-piece bucket.

Consumer demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing recently as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.

KFC’s Beyond Chicken will be available until Feb. 23 or while supplies last.

If all goes well, the company said it could make the product available nationwide soon.