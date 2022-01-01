Kidnapped toddler located after brief search; deputies looking for suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Cedar Lane Road just before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a kidnapped toddler.

Deputies say that a vehicle with an unattended 5-year old child was stolen from the parking lot of a gas station. The vehicle and child were found safely near Old White Horse Road.

Officials say they are continuing to search for the suspect. Pictures of a possible person of interest were released by deputies.

Residents in the area tell 7NEWS that deputies are searching yards and vehicles on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store