Kidnapped toddler located after brief search; deputies looking for suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Cedar Lane Road just before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a kidnapped toddler.







Deputies say that a vehicle with an unattended 5-year old child was stolen from the parking lot of a gas station. The vehicle and child were found safely near Old White Horse Road.

Officials say they are continuing to search for the suspect. Pictures of a possible person of interest were released by deputies.





Residents in the area tell 7NEWS that deputies are searching yards and vehicles on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.