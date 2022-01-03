Kidnapping suspect arrested days later in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect of Saturday night’s kidnapping in Greenville County was arrested Monday.

We previously reported Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies said that a vehicle with an unattended child under the age of 5 was stolen from the parking lot of a gas station.

Deputies said the vehicle and child were found safely near Old White Horse Road Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Christopher Moore, 37, was arrested on Monday near the intersection of Old White Horse Road and Roe Ford Road without incident.

Deputies said Moore is facing charges for:

kidnapping

grand larceny over $10,000

petit larceny from a previous incident

He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.