RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – A big grant is coming in just in time to give kids some summer fun for free at the Kidsenses Museum in Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

It’s all thanks to Duke Energy Foundation, Kidsenses’s first sponsor of this program and several companies have contributed in the past as well said Executive Director Willard Witson.

The company is supporting access for all kids at the museum by giving a ten-thousand-dollar grant for free admission to the museum on the first Friday of every month.

It’s a boost that helps families that might not have access to the museum because of a lack of finances.

Witson said it’s access to the STEM programs and interactive exhibits that can be vital to kids learning and finding a career they can thrive in the future.

They are open for extended hours on those days for working parents with full schedules.

KidSenses has over 11,000 square feet of exhibits and a wide variety of educational programs presented both in the museum itself and through educational outreach activities in a multi-county region.

Most of the Museum’s visitors are families with children from infants to age 10.

The Museum is in the final stages of completing its second facility, entitled The FACTORY – A Place to Meet and Make, designed to engage children ages 11 into their teens

KidSenses Children Interactive Museum is located at 172 N. Main Street in Historic Downtown Rutherfordton.

For more information about the museum and donating to the FACTORY expansion, please visit www.kidsenses.org or kidsenses.org/factory.

Be sure to “Like them” on Facebook!

Any inquiries can contact executive director Willard Whitson at willard@kidsenses.org or (828) 286-2120.

They are also looking for summer camp and golf tournament volunteers.