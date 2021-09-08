Kindergartners receive “Class of 2034” t-shirts in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Kindergarteners in the Henderson County Public School system will receive a “Class of 2034” t-shirt this week.

The brightly colored shirts will be given to the students on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, HCPS said. The t-shirts will help to inspire early conversations about college and career readiness.

The shirts are to help make the first few days and weeks of a child’s new school journey more fun, said HCPS.

This is a tradition in the school system that was revived back in 2015. This year approximately 1,000 incoming kindergarteners will receive a “Class of 2034” t-shirt.