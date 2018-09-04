News

Knife-wielding man takes taser from officer, uses it during assault

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 03:24 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 08:19 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man faces multiple charges after he reportedly took an officer's Taser and then assaulted the officer with it.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office report, a bench warrant was issued for Joshua Ryan Blake, of Spartanburg, after he reportedly fought with an officer, and then took the Taser and then used it to assault the officer.

Blake was also reportedly armed with a knife when he took the officer's Taser.

He was charged with assault and battery- high and aggravated, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, taking a firearm or other weapon from a law enforcement officer and aggravated breach of peace.

Blake was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

