Knife-wielding suspect shot by deputies in Spartanburg Co., sheriff's office says

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - SLED is investing the second officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg County this week.

The shooting happened at the Caroline Inn and Suites on Hospitality Drive.

Investigators say the suspect was shot after a confrontation with deputies.

On Saturday, shots fired at Caroline Inn and Suites startled tenants trying to enjoy their long holiday weekend.

"My grandson was playing cards in the window and all we heard was pop, pop, pop," said Kim Wiley, a tenant of the hotel.

Wiley says that's when she ran to find out what was going on.

"What did you see out the window?" Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

"Cops standing there," Wiley said.

Investigators say Spartanburg County deputies responded to the hotel around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a call about a man threatening people with a knife.

Sheriff Chuck Wright says the first deputy to arrive at the hotel asked the man to put the knife down. At the same time, a second deputy arrived.

The sheriff says the man did not comply and instead charged at the deputies.

Investigators say the deputies then shot the man.

"After he was shot he was still trying to get the deputies with a knife and they were able to back away a little bit more," Wright said. "[But] at this point, he was immobile. He couldn't come at them and they literally had to tase him to get the knife away from him."

According to the sheriff, deputies are trained to react when a threat is within 33 feet.

"Meaning a bad guy can cut you before you get your gun out of your holster at 33 feet," Wright told 7News. "They were closer than that. So I think they did well trying to give him commands first."

Sheriff Wright says body cam footage shows the deputies asking the man to put the knife down so they could help him.

The man was later taken to the hospital.

"The boy that got shot today, he was never ever bothered nobody," Wiley told 7News.

"He advanced towards our officers with a knife and unfortunately we have to shoot the guy," Sheriff Wright said.

At this time, the condition of the suspect is unknown.

Investigators say the responding officers were not hurt.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg County this year.

