Kobelco in Spartanburg county, laying off 99 workers and search for new engine supplier

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Nearly 100 employees at Kobelco Construction in Sspartanburg County are facing layoffs and that’s out of a staff of 131.

They’ve been making excavators to help with construction projects, now they’re suspending production, while looking for a company to supply the engines that meet EPA air requirements.

Sales for Kobelco are solid and orders are consistently coming in, according to Kobelco officials who say despite that, layoffs are inevitable.

“Kobelco Japan made a decision to run out of current engines we have on site and we’ll suspend production until the engine issue has been resolved.” General Manager, Kobelco, Ralph Wabnitz said.

The parent company is looking for a new supplier to build an engine that meets EPA requirements. The current supplier now makes an updated diesel engine and they’ve changed the configuration of their production line to manufacture that new engine.

The new engine has not been able to meet the E-P-A air requirements. With the new manufacturing line in place, they cannot produce the old engine, leaving Kobelco and its parent company to find a new manufacturer.

Kobelco’s investment in the Spartanburg area is a $41-million dollar investment, so Spartanburg county officials are now working hard to save jobs, by reaching out to elected officials in Washington D.C. for help.

“We are turning every stone over and we are putting every ounce of energy into getting this done.

I’ve got great hope in Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Jim Clyburn and that team.” Spartanburg County, Councilman David Britt said.

The parent company based in Japan, has been making excavators since 1932, now manufacturing seven different models. Management is hopeful that this shut down is only temporary.

“As you can imagine this is a very difficult situation for us.” Wabnitz said.

Many employees will either get severance packages or help finding new employment. While the search continues for a new supplier, the growth in Spartanburg continues at a record pace.

“Right now before council, I’ve got 10 projects that are pending that are in council to add another 550 million dollars and another 500 to 600 jobs.” Councilman Britt said.

Kobelco’s Spartanburg plant is the company’s only manufacturing plant in North America, making excavators for the U.S. and Canada.

May 1st is the last day those 99 employees will work at the Spartanburg plant.