Kohlhepp property finds private buyer, auction canceled, records show

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Building located on the Kohlhepp property (Courtesy of Meares Land and Auction Company)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Building located on the Kohlhepp property (Courtesy of Meares Land and Auction Company)

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) - The Woodruff property belonging to convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will be sold in a private sale and not a public auction, according to a court order.

According to the order, an agreement was reached for a private sale that would ensure full payment of the mortgage and would cover some liens on the property.

The property consists of almost 100 acres near Woodruff.

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven murders and was sentenced to seven life sentences in prison.

The bodies of three of Kohlhepp's victims were found on the property, along with a container where Kala Brown was found chained.