News

Kohlhepp property finds private buyer, auction canceled, records show

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:53 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:53 PM EDT

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) - The Woodruff property belonging to convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will be sold in a private sale and not a public auction, according to a court order.

According to the order, an agreement was reached for a private sale that would ensure full payment of the mortgage and would cover some liens on the property.

The property consists of almost 100 acres near Woodruff. 

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven murders and was sentenced to seven life sentences in prison.

The bodies of three of Kohlhepp's victims were found on the property, along with a container where Kala Brown was found chained.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center