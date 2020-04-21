Korey Foreman decommits from Clemson citing official visits policy as reason

(WSPA) – Korey Foreman, a five-star defensive end football player has reportedly decommitted to Clemson University in order to explore other official visits.

According to an article on TigerNet.com, Foreman committed to Clemson in January during his second visit to the campus.

TigerNet said Foreman cited official visits as his reason for decommitting, as Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has a policy where he doesn’t want commits to take official visits to another schools.

