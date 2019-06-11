Kraft's Salad Friosting for Kids to put on Vegetables
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Kraft is hoping to solve the issue of Kids and Vegetables with their new product.
It's called Salad Frosting, and actually it is just their original ranch dressing in kid-geared packaging.
The company wants to appeal to parents of picky eaters and jokes telling kids white lies can be good for them.
Kraft hopes the idea will inspire kids to eat more leafy greens.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Crash kills 1 on White Horse Road in Greenville Co.
- Fmr. foster parent accused of child sex crimes in Greenville Co. faces new charge
- Help ID suspect after attempted bank robbery in Greenville Co.
- I-40 westbound: 1 lane reopens after rockslide in Haywood Co.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.