Kraft's Salad Friosting for Kids to put on Vegetables

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 03:25 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:25 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Kraft is hoping to solve the issue of Kids and Vegetables with their new product.

It's called Salad Frosting, and actually it is just their original ranch dressing in kid-geared packaging.

The company wants to appeal to parents of picky eaters and jokes telling kids white lies can be good for them.

Kraft hopes the idea will inspire kids to eat more leafy greens.

