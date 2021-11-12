Kringle Holiday Village at Fluor Field premiers this December

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rotary Club of Greenville and West End events at Fluor Field are partnering to put on Greenville‘s newest holiday tradition Dec. 11 and 12.



The event will be outdoors at the Greenville Drive Stadium at Fluor Field and include more than 40 local vendors, entertainment, pictures with Santa, fireworks, inflatable rides, food and more.

There is also an opportunity to name the mascot of the community event, an elf. Email Kringleholidayelf@gmail.com to submit your unique name.

Discounted ticket sales end Nov. 30 at $10 per person or $30 for a family four pack.



Visit the event website here for more information and to buy tickets.

All proceeds from ticket sales and from the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Greenville supporting Greenville County community organizations and those in need of resources in our area.