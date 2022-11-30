GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Rotary Club of Greenville will present the Kringle Holiday Village from December 9th to the 11th.

Greenville Rotarians said the event is the city’s most fun and exciting holiday event with something for everyone.

Fluor Field will transform into a European holiday market filled with local artisans offering unique, handcrafted gifts and warm glühwein or tasty beer from the Biergarten while enjoying live holiday music from Upstate musicians.

Rotarians said kids can explore the magic of Kringle with inflatables, Kinderlane Express train rides and Santa.

There is also a blood drive at Fluor Field Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

