Krispy Kreme is filling classic glazed doughnuts and you can get one free

(KASW) — Houston, we have doughnuts!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Krispy Kreme has created something out of this world! The doughnut company is introducing Original Filled Doughnuts!

This new treat brings together everything you love about Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut and their many filled doughnuts.

Get a FREE Original Filled Doughnut! 🍩🤤

That's right! Anyone who comes to visit us this Saturday June 22nd gets a free taste of our new out-of-this-world innovation! ✨

While supplies last, in participating shops. More info at https://t.co/KI7qgTTlXb pic.twitter.com/9RxEB1qzdG — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 18, 2019

There are only two options for filling at the moment. The glazed round is stuffed with either Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme.

Say goodbye to overfilled middles and underfilled edges. Now, there is a perfect balance. The filling is put into the doughnut all the way around making every bite the best bite.

You can try the new creation for free this Saturday, June 22! At any participating Krispy Kreme, each guest will receive one free Original Filled Doughnut while supplies last. This offer is not valid with any coupon, purchase online, or at grocery or convenience stores.

Check the website to find a participating store near you!