Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery service in 15 states

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Raise your hand if you want hot, fresh doughnuts delivered straight to your door!

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced they’ve started rolling out online ordering and delivery for those who live within a range of about 100 participating stores in 15 states, including California.

Unfortunately, there are no Bay Area Krispy Kreme locations participating, but the doughnut chain says it’s still in the process of rolling out online ordering across all locations.

Right now it looks like most of the participating stores are in Southern California, including several in San Diego, Burbank, Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Monica.

MORE: Click here to view a full list of participating shops.

The entire process should be complete by the end of this year, according to officials.

For now the online ordering menu is limited to dozens, brew boxes, and bottled beverages.

There’s also a $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee that varies by location.

You can learn more about online ordering and delivery here.