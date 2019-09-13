Krispy Kreme offering $13 double dozen for Friday the 13th

(WRIC/WSPA) — If you’re a doughnut lover, Friday the 13th may not be so unlucky after all.

The superstitious date might be a bit sweeter with Krispy Kreme’s offer of two dozen doughnuts for $13.

The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one assorted dozen.

The “Lucky Double Dozen” can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.

Shops across the U.S. are participating in the offer, including several in our area. Click here for a complete list.