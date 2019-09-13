Krispy Kreme offering $13 double dozen for Friday the 13th

News

by: WRIC/WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
krispy-kreme_224148

(WRIC/WSPA) — If you’re a doughnut lover, Friday the 13th may not be so unlucky after all.

The superstitious date might be a bit sweeter with Krispy Kreme’s offer of two dozen doughnuts for $13.

The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one assorted dozen. 

The “Lucky Double Dozen” can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.

Shops across the U.S. are participating in the offer, including several in our area. Click here for a complete list.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store