Kroger stores in SC, other states, requiring associates to wear face masks

ATLANTA (WBTW) – Kroger stores in South Carolina- among other states- are issuing new safety measures for associates.

Among the measures is a face mask requirement for associates, the company’s Atlanta division said Sunday in a press release. It added the company has a supply of surgical masks in stock for associates to use.

Some stores will also start pilot testing mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift. The pilot tests will begin when infrared thermometers arrive in stores.

The new safety measures were announced by Kroger’s Atlanta division, which runs stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta division said. “Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority.”

The Kroger Family of Companies has also extended its Hero Bonus, which is a $2 premium above associates’ base rate of pay. It’s for frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. The premium is being applied to hours worked Match 29 through May 2.

