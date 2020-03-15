1  of  20
Closings and Delays
Advent Lutheran Church-Spindale Advent United Methodist - Simpsonville Brevard First United Methodist Church Coopers Gap Baptist Church Earle Street Baptist - Greenville Episcopal Church of the Advent Fairforest Church of God First Baptist Spartanburg Florence Baptist Church Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC John Wesley United Methodist Church - Greenville Majority Baptist Church Mountain View Baptist - Boiling Springs, SC Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Day Baptist Church St. James United Methodist Church - Spartanburg Summit Church Trinity United Methodist Church - Nebo NC Tryon United Methodist Church White Oak Baptist Church

Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Kroger announced that starting Sunday, March 15, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future, spokeswoman Amy McCormick said Saturday.

The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.

Kroger is the second supermarket chain to announce altered hours due to the coronavirus. Earlier Saturday, Giant Eagle announced a similar move.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store