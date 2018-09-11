News

Lady Mary signals filming begins for ‘Downton Abbey' movie

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 03:46 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 03:46 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Filming has begun for the “Downtown Abbey” movie.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary in the global hit, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “And...we’re off.”

The film will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The primary cast members are all set to return, but the plot remains very hush-hush.

Over six seasons, “Downton Abbey” aired in at least 150 countries and set a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


