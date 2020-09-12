Lafayette Parish NAACP files complaint against Congressman Clay Higgins, alleging threats against citizens

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A complaint filed by the Lafayette Parish NAACP alleges that Congressman Clay Higgins made terroristic threats in a social media post that later went viral.

President Marja Broussard, on Friday, filed the formal complaint with the Lafayette Police Department.

It included violations of LA Revised Statutes 14:329.2 and 14:128.1.

Earlier this month, Higgins came under fire after threatening to shoot armed Black protesters in a now-deleted Facebook post.

“One way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order. Me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand,” he said in the post. “If you show yourselves, aggressively natured and armed in my presence. In my neighborhood. Where I work. Anywhere close enough to put my family or my fellow citizens in danger. That’s where your journey will end.”

The comments drew rebuke from many, including his congressional colleague, Rep. Cedric Richmond of New Orleans, who said that the Republican’s “dumb and reckless Facebook post requires serious condemnation.”

Broussard is asking for the District Attorney to file charges against Higgins.

“The NAACP will not tolerate threats against citizens exercising their Constitutional Rights,” Broussard said.