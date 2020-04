INMAN, SC (WSPA) – Lake Bowen Baptist Church’s Food Pantry will be open for donations and for those in need of food this Saturday.

According to a flyer, the food pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drive-thru pickup for those picking up food or dropping food off will be held in front of the church.

The food pantry is located at 404 Sugar Ridge Road in Inman.

For more information, call 864-814-6280 or email foodpantry@lakebowenbaptist.com.