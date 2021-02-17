Lake Greenwood water levels rising from January lows, county says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Lake Greenwood’s water level is currently lowered, leading some viewers to reach out to 7News with questions about why. Greenwood County officials said the lake’s current lower water levels are purposeful.

Because of federal regulations on the lake, the county must follow what is called a Rule Curve — a set schedule of raising and lowering the lake’s water levels. November, the county lowers the water level of the lake by 4.5 feet; the lowest level comes in January. After that, the county begins refilling the lake, reaching peak levels by April.

“[The Rule Curve] increases flood control capabilities during the months of increased runoff caused by the lack of vegetation on the ground,” County Engineer Rett Templeton said in an email. “ It helps with the management of invasive species.”

For homeowners who live along the lake, the drawdown period provides an opportunity for maintenance on docks, sea walls, irrigation systems, litter cleanup and more.

“I was able to accomplish some stuff that I probably wouldn’t’ve been able to get done, with the level of the lake being down,” Bill Stark, a resident said. Stark repaired his dock’s cross beams and created a new set of steps. “It was a great opportunity to get this work accomplished.”