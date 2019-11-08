Lake Hartwell hosts Bass Nation tournament for second time

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Over 100 boats filled Lake Hartwell for the latest BassMaster tournament in Anderson County.

Anglers from 47 states and 11 countries fished the lake for the last three days.  This is the second time that Lake Hartwell has hosted the Bass Nation Tournament bringing thousands of dollars into the community.

Neil Paul with Visit Anderson said on average, each angler stays a week with their family, which leaves a half a million dollar impact on the local economy.

“They’ve gone as far out as Belton, Honea Path, and Pelzer areas of the county and downtown. They’ve done everything from museum tours to winery and distillery tours,” Paul said.

Bass will be back in town on December 11th for another tournament, but this time there will be 400 anglers with 200 boats.

