Lake Hartwell Poker Run kicks off in Anderson

LAKE HARTWELL, SC (WSPA) – You may see a lot of boats on the waters of Lake Hartwell as the annual poker run kicks off benefiting Meals on Wheels of Anderson.

It’s their biggest fundraiser and this year there are already 100 boats registered. Each one of those boats will go to different spots on the lake on Saturday to collect a ticket to be put into the final raffle.

Last year, the run raised nearly $60,000 for the non-profit, which is funding that the Meals on Wheels of Anderson Director Laurie Ashley tells 7News is needed as they have 300 people on a wait list.

“There are over 10,000 people per day that are becoming 65 and over because of the baby boomers so nationally Meals on Wheels talks about the senior tsunami coming our way and I think we are seeing the effects of it right now,” Ashley said.

You can still register for the event at Big Water Marina Saturday at 8 a.m.

For more information about the event follow this link to the event’s webpage.