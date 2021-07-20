Lake Keowee restaurant temporarily closes after some staff test positive for COVID

News

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A restaurant on Lake Keowee in Seneca has closed after staff members tested positive for COVID.

The Lighthouse and Cabana had employees test positive in the last several days and several more were exhibiting symptoms, restaurant officials said.

Due to inadequate staffing to remain open, the restaurant closed Monday July 19 and will remain closed Tuesday, July 20.

“We will be using this off time to deep clean and sanitize the entire restaurant. ALL Staff, even vaccinated staff, will be tested to ensure a negative result before they are allowed to return to work,” General Manager Lisa James said in a posted statement. “We ask for a bit of patience and understanding while we navigate our way through this next outbreak.”

