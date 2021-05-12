Lake Lure holds classic car and boat show for visitors and local food pantry

Lake Pure, N.C. (WSPA)- May 15 will be the first day that the town of Lake Lure will welcome back visitors for an event. The Lake Lure Tours classic and antique car and boat show is happening from 10-4 for anyone in the area who wants to come.

Parking donations will benefit the Hickory Nut Gorge food pantry serving the Chimney Rock and Lake Lure community in need.

Owners will have their cars and boat in top condition for all visitors to see on Saturday in downtown Lake Lure.

There will also be public boat tours offered on Lake Lure during the show for a free.

To learn more visit https://www.lakeluretours.com/

Lake Lure Beach