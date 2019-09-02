Lake Whelchel reopens after algae treatment

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Lake Whelchel has reopened in time for Labor Day.

Boaters and fishers were allowed back onto the lake in Cherokee County on Sunday.

It was closed in July after officials said tests revealed an unusually high concentration of blue-green algae and Lyngbya.

The Gaffney Board of Public Works had said a company was contracted to remove the algae, while the water was treated for taste and odor.

Officials are still cautious about where people fish.

Lake attendant Jerry Ridges said buoys indicate hotspots that are still being treated.

He said the buoys should be removed in a week.

