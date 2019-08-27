Lakes Bowen and Blalock homeowners meeting

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) Homeowners on Lake Bowen and Lake Blalock say an Upstate Utility is inching it’s way into their property and they aren’t happy about it.

Monday night they met to talk strategy in a showdown with Spartanburg Water.

Unfortunately, 7 News was asked not to attend the meeting, but we’re told it was standing room only and was filled with a lot of concerned homeowners like Dustin Green

“it’s just kinda turning into a hassle, a legal battle just to enjoy your property.” says Green.

As property owners on Lakes Bowen and Blalock emerged from monday nights meeting, they had plenty to say.

“our home has been there since 1979, 40 years and its been exactly the same yard for 40 years so now were being told that we don’t have access to the water.” says Steve Catto, property owner.

The issue centers around property lines, between property owners and Spartanburg water.

The company is rolling out new rules and regulations on what owners can and cannot do, some say the utility is over reaching.

“they want you to get an arbirist to just look at a tree to seeif you can cut it down and they want that to come out of your pocket.” Dustin Green says.

Steve Cato and his wife have owned their lake front property for years. Now new rules make them feel like they’re nearly underwater.

Meeting attendees say they learned how the board of directors for Spartanburg water is set up …

who can be on the board and who can elect the members.

and for some there in lies the issue.

The utility pulls drinking water from Lake Bowen and its leaders say the regulations keeps contamination down.

“we want to maintain ou rproperty value and we want to keep our drinking water clean… as a group that’s what i heard in there, everybody’s concerned.” catto says.

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy is the attorney representing the homeowners in this case…

We called his office Monday afternoon, but did not hear back from him.

Gowdy was not at Monday nights meeting, but did send the water company a 9 page letter days ago challenging the utility’s draft of rules and regulations.