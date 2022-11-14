Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A woman was charged with multiple sex crimes in Lancaster County.

According to SLED, Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell, 35, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and three counts of incest.

According to arrests warrants the crimes happened between the fall of 2017 and the spring of 2018.

During Interviews at the Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Abuse, victims said Orrell went into the room and touched them before taking the victim back to her room where they undressed.

Rollings is being held in the Lancaster Detention Center.