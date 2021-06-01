Land development regulation debate to continue at Greenville Co. Council meeting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council will meet again Tuesday to discuss changing rules for land development.

The topic brought people on both sides of the issue forward during a public hearing session last month.

County council members are considering repealing Article 3.1 of the Greenville Land Development Regulation.

The article regulates where developers can build new neighborhoods with requirements for the nearby roads and development.

Some citizens who want the article repealed say the rules in that article unfairly limit the rights of landowners, but others worry a repeal of the guidelines will create more urban sprawl and say those rules protect land and water quality.

Executive Director for Upstate Forever, Andrea Cooper, said she’s been involved in issues related to Article 3.1 for years.

She said various restrictions might negatively impact landowners, but that a lack of restriction negatively affects neighbors.

“Greenville County is growing, and we support efforts to expand affordable-workforce housing,” Cooper said. “At the same time, we support efforts to reduce sprawl, protect agricultural lands, and water quality, and improve livability for future generations.”

She said this can be done in places that are already urbanized.

“Myself and others are here today begging you not to repeal 3.1,” said concerned citizen, Heather Collins. “Instead, amend it with a defined, consistent solution for today’s population and density growth.”

County Councilman Joe Dill oversaw Tuesday night’s public hearing as the Chairman for council’s Planning and Development Committee.

He said he’s in favor of having Article 3.1 tightened up as it’s an effort to have managed growth.

“Our goal is to try to bring something back that’ll work for the whole community and will not hurt anybody, but will work together to help everybody.”

Greenville County Council will meet again to discuss this at 5:00pm on June 1st.