Lander University offers class with MLK Jr’s mentor as focus

Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA) – after several years in the making, Lander University is offering a college course focusing on the spiritual mentor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Dr. Benjamin E. Mays spent much of his life in and around Greenwood, South Carolina area and Edgefield County. A historical site is open to the public including a museum holding books, newspaper articles, photos and a replica of his home.

Tuesday marked the first day of the first history course at Lander University on Dr. Benjamin E. Mays.

In June, Lander University Professor of History Kevin Witherspoon was named the inaugural holder of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair.

Witherspoon now teaches the newly-created course on Mays and the evolution of civil rights in the United States each academic year.

The Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair was created in early 2020 through a gift to The Lander Foundation from Doug and Sally Kauffmann.



