GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Starting in 2020, Lander University will be hosting a concert series and invites the community to visit the campus.

The first free concert will be on January 28th.

All performances are by students and guest artists from around the county.

All shows will be free and open to the public.

Performances will begin at 8:00 p.m in the Abney Cultural Center’s auditorium.

For more information and a list of performances, click here.