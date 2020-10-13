Landmarks across the Upstate light up to support those fighting Metastatic Breast Cancer

Greenville SC (WSPA)- Tuesday, October 13 is Fight Metabolic Breast Cancer day and organizers said they want people to be aware of the disease that kills tens of thousands each year in the U.S. alone.

Several landmarks in the Upstate and across the globe will light up with pink, green and teal lights to raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives to the terminal disease.

Organizers said they’d like to see more money and resources dedicated to finding better treatment options.

#LightUpMBC campaign (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005276/en/80-Iconic-Landmarks-Light-Unity-Globe-Raise). .

Information on the #LightUpMBC campaign can be found at http://www.moorefightmoorestrong.com/events.html and information on METAvivor can be found at https://www.metavivor.org/.

Here’s a link to a Glamour Magazine article sent from organizers that talks about the campaign as well as the MBC ribbon and its meaning –https://www.glamour.com/story/metastatic-breast-cancer-awareness-ribbon.

