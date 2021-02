COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man is now $300,000 richer after playing the lottery, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

According to a lottery news release, a Landrum man said he was craving a candy bar and played the lottery on a whim at Corner Mart on South Howard Avenue and won $300,000.

“Whoa,” the man said when describing his lottery win. “I about passed out.”

According to the release, the Corner Mart received a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.