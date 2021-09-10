Landrum students honor local first responders in 9/11 parade

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – Several schools in Spartanburg School District One took the time to honor the first responders who sacrificed their lives on September 11 and those who lay their lives on the line to protect people in their own community.

On Friday afternoon students at Landrum Middle School and O.P. Earle Elementary lined the streets, waved American flags in the air, and held signs and banners to remember first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack in 2001 and celebrate the first responders in the Upstate.

Madison Spivey, a 7th Grader at Landrum Middle School said she supports the first responders in Spartanburg County but said it feels good to know her classmates also support them too.

“It feels good to know that they also support them,” Spivey said, “I feel like they [first responders] work very hard and I get that they go through a lot and could possibly lose their lives. It feels great honoring them.”

Local first responders from Inman, Campobello, Spartanburg and Landrum drove through the streets lined with children with their sirens blaring and lights flashing— all while smiling and waving to show appreciation.

Amy Walker, principal at Landrum Middle School said it’s important that students are aware of what happened on 9/11 because they weren’t alive when it happened.

“We felt that it was important to remember this day and honor our first responders because the students weren’t alive when 911 occurred,” Walker said, ” We think it’s important that we celebrate and remember our first responders and we want them to know about the courage and commitment and the sacrifice of those public servants who ran into the face of danger to aid their fellow Americans”

The officers and students also paused for 60 seconds and a helicopter flew over the school to remember the lives lost during the September 11 attack.