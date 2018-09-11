Landrum welcomes international guests for world equestrian games

LANDRUM, SC (WSPA) - The opening ceremonies for the FEI World Equestrian Games are tonight in Tryon, bringing horses, equestrian riders and spectators from all over the world.

It's bringing more business to neighboring towns like Landrum, NC. One restaurant, The Hare and Hound, is making an effort to weave international flavors into its menu.

"We try very hard to create a diversified menu whether it includes people of Muslim faith, Jewish faith...some people are vegetarian, (have) specific dietary specifications or needs," says Chef Shawne Shell.

Last night the theme was Italian with eggplant caponata and this Sunday, the restaurant will host the African delegation of riders with a special meal.

"We created a menu for them to kind of show southern hospitality as well as bring in certain items from Africa," Shell says.

Southern Delights and More hired more people in anticipation of big crowds, and business owner Kimberly Walker used the timing to launch her new lifestyle boutique Crawfords and the Apothecary.

"The big push was just a couple of weeks ago," Walker says. "I pulled a couple of all nighters....slept here a few nights."

Patty Otto, owner of The Hare and Hound, says she's focusing on welcoming the town's new guests with open arms.

"I think its really important we put on that smile and let them know you all are welcome in the South," she says.

The Opening Ceremonies for the FEI World Equestrian Games start tonight at 6 p.m. with a concert featuring country artist Hunter Hayes.

Competition starts Wednesday, September 12th.