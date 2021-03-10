Landscape Suppliers offers tools to help in severe weather cleanup

Greer, S.C. (WSPA) Landscapers Supply is stocking up, so you can do the same ahead of severe weather this season.

It’s severe weather preparedness week and a time when the community can prepare for flooding and storm damage resulting in such weather.

Seth Curry with Landscapers Supply said they have been very busy stocking items like generators and flashlights for when strong winds and rain knock down power lines.

He recommends items like a wet/dry vac for removing water, and to keep your phone charged and for information when the electricity goes out, a weather radio.

Also helpful Curry said a battery holder, tarp and gloves for moving debris or keeping things dry.

Wednesday, March 10, 2010 there will be a statewide tornado drill at 9 AM.