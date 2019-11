GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict officials said Roper Mountain Road east of the intersection of Batesville Road will be closed Monday as crews work in the area.

The lane closure will be held from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the news release, work will continue in the area for several nights, weather permitting.

Signage will be put out to help motorists move safely in and around the area, but drivers are encouraged to find another route.