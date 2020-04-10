1  of  14
Las Vegas making backgrounds available for Zoom conference calls

News

by: CBS NEWSPATH

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS NEWSPATH) – For those not so keen on showing off a messy home while on a Zoom video conference call, you can use a virtual background.

Some of the options are from movies and TV shows and tourism departments are getting in on the fun, including Las Vegas.

You can be a high roller hanging out at the Palms Casino, or watch the fountains at the Bellagio, or get a view of the Vegas Strip.

The video and picture backgrounds are available at visitlasvegas.com.

Almost 20,000 backgrounds have been downloaded so far.

