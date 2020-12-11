Last chance to donate toys to children in need at Tryon International Equestrian Center

Mills Springs, N.C. (WSPA)- Seasons of Hope ends this Friday at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. 7News will be at the TIEC collecting today for the nonprofit Safelight in Hendersonville to distribute to children in need this season.

The TIEC is hosting Shadracks Christmas Wonderland, a Christmas light drive-thru display running from 6-10 through Jan 3.

For each carload of toy donations, you can receive a $5 off coupon discounted from the $35 entrance fee. The show runs about 30 minutes.

Toys will be donated to Safelight a Hendersonville, N.C. nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic or child abuse.

For tickets to the Christmas lights display visit Tryon.com

