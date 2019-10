GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the battle of the baristas at Joe’s Place Bookstore Saturday, October 19th at 6 p.m. for the Latte Art Throwdown.

Coffee aficionados will show their artistic talent off during the event hosted by the Upstate Coffee Alliance.

The event is free to the public.

If you’d like to compete, the entry fee is $5.

Joe’s Place Bookstore is located at 2 Williams St. in Greenville.