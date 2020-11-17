Laurens City Council OKs sale of new subdivision site

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the sale of a plot of land, which is slated to be the location of a 130-home subdivision, to a Greenville developer.

“I think it’s a historic moment for Laurens,” Mayor Nathan Senn said. “I’m really excited for what it means to the future of the town.”

The deal marks the beginning of the first subdivision construction in Laurens in roughly 40 years. The neighborhood will be the first HOA subdivision in the city. Homes are set to cost in the ballpark of $200,000 to $300,000, with construction likely beginning next spring.

SK Builders, the buyer, acquired the parcel of land for $350,000. The land, located between Exchange Drive and Fleming Street Extension, sits next to The Ridge, the city’s recreation facility. The city had owned the land since 1947.

In approving the sale, the city looks to address a housing shortage and create more room for growth.