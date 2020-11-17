Laurens City Council OKs sale of new subdivision site

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the sale of a plot of land, which is slated to be the location of a 130-home subdivision, to a Greenville developer.

“I think it’s a historic moment for Laurens,” Mayor Nathan Senn said. “I’m really excited for what it means to the future of the town.”

The deal marks the beginning of the first subdivision construction in Laurens in roughly 40 years. The neighborhood will be the first HOA subdivision in the city. Homes are set to cost in the ballpark of $200,000 to $300,000, with construction likely beginning next spring.

SK Builders, the buyer, acquired the parcel of land for $350,000. The land, located between Exchange Drive and Fleming Street Extension, sits next to The Ridge, the city’s recreation facility. The city had owned the land since 1947.

In approving the sale, the city looks to address a housing shortage and create more room for growth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories