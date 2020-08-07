Laurens Co. Animal Control to use FindingRover.com to help reunite lost pets with their family

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officials announced Friday that they will be using facial recognition technology to help reunite lost pets with their families.

According to a news release, animal control announced they are partnering with FindingRover.com, and they will upload photos of dogs who come into the Laurens County Animal Shelter to the Finding Rover database.

“When a pet owner registers their dog with Finding Rover, the website uses facial recognition to search area shelters using the program in the event that the dog is lost,” according to the release. “Community members can also use the website to upload photos of found dogs.”

According to the release, many shelters across the state have started using Finding Rover recently, so if your lost animal goes outside of the Laurens County community it is possible the website can still be used to assisting in locating your lost pet.

The Finding Rover website is free and animal control officials suggest people register their pet before it goes missing.

“We are excited to use this technology and hope that it will assist us in returning pets to their families,” according to the release.

To register your pet, or for more information, visit FindingRover.com, or download the Finding Rover app on your smartphone.