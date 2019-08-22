Laurens Co. Animal Shelter beyond maximum capacity; adoptions, rescue groups needed

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Animal Shelter officials said they are in need of area rescues and people who can adopt an animal as the facility is currently “beyond maximum capacity.”

“As of this morning we have 61 dogs at our facility that only has 42 kennels,” Geoff Brown, Laurens County Animal Control supervisor said. “While we pair up dogs as much as possible, not every dog can be placed in a kennel with another dog. We need community support.”

Brown said since taking over the shelter in March he has not had to euthanize animals for space, and said he does not want to go back to that process.

“The horrible truth is that we will have more dogs come in today with no place to put them,” Brown said. “We need adopters and rescues both local and across the nation to help.”

To help in their efforts, the shelter is reducing their adoption fees to just $20 through Saturday.

To see all of the current adoptable animals, visit www.petango.com/laurens, or stop by in person at 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens.

The adoption fee will include:

All vaccinations

Micro-chipping

Deworming

Heart-worm test

Flea/heart-worm preventative

Spay/neuter at their local vet

The shelter is open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.