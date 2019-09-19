Laurens Co. Car Show benefits county animal shelter

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA)- Saturday, September 21st the Laurens County Cruisers will host a car show and the money will go to help the Laurens County Animal Shelter.

As of Thursday, September 19th the shelter rescued more than 50 dogs. Forcing the shelter to be overcrowded with animals.

To combat the problem, Thursday, Sept. 19th through Friday, Sept 20th she shelter will reduce adoption fees to $25 dollars.

The adoption fees include micro-chipping, vaccinations, de-worming and spay/neuter.

Animal shelter Supervisor Geoffrey Brown, said he’s happy the shelter can help, but this puts a big strain on them.

“Our resources aren’t always enough when we have those large influxes. That’s what this is going to help and we have medical needs for the dogs,” Brown said.

Laurens County Cruisers Vice President Chris Gurga said the group always hosts events to benefit organizations in need within the community.

Gurga added, the Car Show will feature everything from classic cars to whatever contestants want to bring in.

“Every bit helps. I mean these animals are neglected, abused, left abandoned on the side of the road. They deserve better than that and hopefully everybody will come out and try to adopt a dog or at least try to donate something to help these poor animals out,” Gurga said.

Saturday’s event is part show and part competition for those who bring their cars.

The judges for the car show are the drivers themselves.

Each driver pays a $20 dollar competition entrance fee and receives a ballot to rank the cars.

The Laurens County Cruisers will announce the winners and the owners will receive both a trophy and bragging rights

Additionally, attendees can bring their pets to get micro-chipped for only $20. Funds from the car show and microchips will go to the animal shelter.

For those who don’t have a pet or a show car, the event is free to the public.

There will be a taco truck, gourmet snow cones, boiled peanuts, and more for sale. Attendees can also win door prizes and enter to win a 50/50 raffle.

Dale Satterfield, Director of Public Works, said financial donations for the shelter will be accepted and appreciated.

The Laurens County Crusier Car Show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Square, on 100 Hillcrest Square, Laurens, SC 29360.

For more information about the shelter, click here.