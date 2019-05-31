Laurens Co. Chief Magistrate Judge Leesa Inabinet passes away

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) - Laurens County Chief Magistrate Judge Leesa Inabinet passed away Friday at a hospital after having a medical issue while driving.

According to Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield, Inabinet was driving at about 1:30 p.m. on US 221 north near Chestnut Street Ext. when she had some type of medical issue.

Inabinet pulled over to the side of the road and lost consciousness, according to Cofield. Her foot slipped off of the brake and her car rolled into a ditch. Her car was not damaged and no other cars were involved.

Inabinet was taken to Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital, where she passed away, Cofield said.

Laurens Police and Laurens County Coroner's Office will continue to investigate.