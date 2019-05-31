News

Laurens Co. Chief Magistrate Judge Leesa Inabinet passes away

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:46 PM EDT

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) - Laurens County Chief Magistrate Judge Leesa Inabinet passed away Friday at a hospital after having a medical issue while driving. 

According to Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield, Inabinet was driving at about 1:30 p.m. on US 221 north near Chestnut Street Ext. when she had some type of medical issue. 

Inabinet pulled over to the side of the road and lost consciousness, according to Cofield. Her foot slipped off of the brake and her car rolled into a ditch. Her car was not damaged and no other cars were involved. 

Inabinet was taken to Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital, where she passed away, Cofield said. 

Laurens Police and Laurens County Coroner's Office will continue to investigate. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center